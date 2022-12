Australia’s financial intelligence agency is launching civil penalty proceedings against a third casino operator following an investigation into SkyCity Adelaide.

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) will commence civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against SkyCity Adelaide for alleged serious and systemic non-compliance with Australia’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) laws.

The civil penalty proceedings come after an enforcement investigation into SkyCity, about which SkyCity was notified in June 2021. The investigation was [...]