Gaming Intelligence
WynnBET granted first mobile sports betting licence in Massachusetts

15th December 2022 8:54 am GMT

Wynn Resorts’ online betting and iGaming brand WynnBET has become the first operator to be awarded a mobile sports betting licence in Massachusetts.

At a public meeting of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) this week, Commissioners voted unanimously to award the state’s first Category 3 mobile sports betting operator licence to WynnBET (WSI US).

The license is tethered to the Category 1 license awarded to Wynn Resorts-owned Encore Boston Harbor last week.

Commissioners put conditions on the awarding of the license, including WynnBET providing the MGC with information on the company’s current vendor diversity statistics, and establishing goals on diversity spend in advance of operating sports wagering in the Commonwealth.

The MGC has set a goal to launch retail sports wagering in late January 2023, and online/mobile sports wagering in March.

WynnBET now must obtain a certificate of operations and meet additional conditions, including but not limited to the conditions noted above, before they can accept wagers on approved sporting events.

Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) closed 0.40 per cent lower at $86.32 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Massachusetts Massachusetts Gaming Commission Sports Betting United States Wynn Resorts WynnBET
