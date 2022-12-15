EveryMatrix granted approval in Michigan

iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix has been approved to launch its online casino content in a third US state after receiving conditional approval in Michigan.

The conditional approval from the Michigan Gaming Control Board will enable EveryMatrix to distribute iGaming content in the state via its CasinoEngine casino integration platform.

Alongside its approval in Michigan, EveryMatrix has already obtained licences in West Virginia and New Jersey, with more jurisdictions set to follow.

“The state of Michigan has established a solid framework for online gaming and delivered strong results since market opening,” said EveryMatrix Americas president Erik Nyman. “We are very pleased that EveryMatrix has been granted the license approval for iGaming and expect to go live shortly with our customers.”

EveryMatrix went live in the US for the first time last month with the launch of its in-house casino content with BetMGM in New Jersey.