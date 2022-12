The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) continues to review applications from sports betting operators, with Plainridge Park Casino and Caesars Sportsbook the latest to be preliminarily approved.

At its latest public meeting Tuesday, the state’s Commissioners voted unanimously to find Caesars Sportsbook preliminarily suitable for a temporary Category 3 sports betting operator license.

Caesars’ license would be tethered to the Category 1 license awarded to Encore Boston Harbor.

Under Massachusetts’ regulations, Category 1 license holders can operate in-person sports [...]