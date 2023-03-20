Sweden issues first B2B gaming supplier licences

Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has issued its first B2B gaming supplier licences ahead of its July 1st deadline.

New legislation approved by the Swedish government last November requires gaming software suppliers to be licensed in the country from July 1st, with applications having been accepted since March 1st.

The regulator confirmed that 60 applications had already been received, with gaming software licenses to be issued for a five-year period, which will commence in July.

The first licences have been granted to SkillOnNet, SYNOT Games and Programutvecklarna i Norrköping.

“The purpose of introducing the requirement is to increase channelling and thereby discourage illegal gambling,” the regulator pointed out. “Unlicensed game operators must not be able to use suppliers who manufacture, provide, install and/or change game software for game operators who have a license in Sweden.”