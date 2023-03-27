Relax Gaming and Yggdrasil approved for Swedish B2B licences

Relax Gaming and Yggdrasil are among the latest suppliers to receive B2B licences in Sweden from the country’s gambling regulator.

The new five-year licences will commence in July, and follows the implementation of legislation that requires gaming software licences to be a mandatory requirement in Sweden.

The first licences were issued last week by the Swedish Gambling Authority (SGA) to SkillOnNet, SYNOT Games and Programutvecklarna i Norrköping.

“We are thrilled that the SGA has green-lit our products and content, allowing us to continue providing a wealth of safe and entertaining wagering opportunities to players across Sweden,” said Relax Gaming head of regulatory compliance Rachel Winberg. “It is no secret that we place great emphasis on broadening our reach and take great pride in showcasing our content across established jurisdictions.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to be able to continue offering our quality games in a mature market like Sweden.”

Yggdrasil general counsel and chief legal & compliance officer Petter Envall commented: “Remaining compliant in all jurisdictions in which we operate is critical to us and has always been a key priority for Yggdrasil. Sweden is one of our core markets, and the team was fully focused on submitting our application for the new permit as soon as the application process opened.

Yggdrasil has a clear regulatory strategy focus and we maintain very close relationships with our locally regulated operators. Yggdrasil encourages other vendors to apply for this licence and I would like to give praise to the Swedish Gambling Authority for a very simple and straightforward process for administrating these permits.”

Nine companies have now been approved for B2B licences in Sweden.

Licensed B2B gaming suppliers:

SkillOnNet

SYNOT Games

Programutvecklarna i Norrköping

EveryMatrix Software

Hacksaw Operations

Hacksaw Studios

HGMT

Relax Gaming

Yggdrasil Gaming