Octoplay secures UK licence

Octoplay, the online casino gaming supplier, has been granted a licence to distribute its games within the United Kingdom.

Octoplay credited the efficiency of the Gambling Commission for the rapid approval of its Remote Gambling Software Licence, which enables the fast-growing company to expand its operations to deliver U.K. centric casino games for the first time.

Martina Borg Stevens, director of legal and compliance at Octoplay, expressed her delight at receiving the licence in just three months. "The granting of the UKGC license is a monumental milestone for Octoplay. We are thrilled to bring our exciting new games to the UK market and thank the Gambling Commission for its diligent work in assessing Octoplay’ s suitability."

The latest licence approval follows the company’s recent recognition by the Malta Gaming Authority in December 2022 and the award of a Romanian license in August 2022.

"We are proud to have obtained this UKGC license, which will allow us to deliver our games to our roster of UK partners that have already committed to working together,” said Octoplay chief executive and Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 inductee Carl Ejlertsson. “This is a significant achievement for the company and an exciting time for the industry as we move forward with our disruptive plans."