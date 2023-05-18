This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Soft2Bet secures sports betting and gaming licenses in Greece

18th May 2023 9:59 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

iGaming platform provider and operator Soft2Bet is set for further growth in Europe after securing sports betting and online casino licences in Greece.

The company has received clearance to enter the regulated Greek iGaming market under two seven-year licenses from the Hellenic Gaming Commission.

“The issuance of our betting events and casino games remote gaming licenses in Greece is a terrific step forward for Soft2Bet,” said group general counsel David Yatom. “We view this as a springboard for further growth and are excited to pursue additional license opportunities in the near future.

“Soft2Bet remains focused on and committed to expanding its operation and bringing our exceptional gaming experience to even further markets across the globe. This very much highlights the company’s commitment for expenditure to even further regulated markets across Europe and around the globe. It is an additional important step in the right direction for Soft2Bet.”

The latest approval follows Soft2Bet’s recent licence awards in Ireland, Denmark and Sweden.

