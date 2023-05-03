This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Soft2Bet granted B2B licence in Sweden

3rd May 2023 6:55 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

iGaming platform provider and operator Soft2Bet has become the latest company to be granted a B2B licence in Sweden.

The company said that the approval will help to enhance its B2C operations in the country, with Soft2Bet better equipped to service its three licensed iGaming sites; Betinia, YoyoCasino and CampoBet.

“Soft2Bet has been focused on the Swedish market for quite some time now and so, we are pleased to be cementing our footprint in the Swedish market both in the B2B and B2C spheres,” said Soft2Bet general counsel David Yatom. “This is a terrific achievement for the company which will be followed by many others.”

More than 60 companies have applied for the new five-year licences, which come into force in July following the implementation of legislation that makes gaming software licences a mandatory requirement in Sweden.

