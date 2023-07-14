Crab Sports launches mobile sportsbook in Maryland

Crab Sports has become the eleventh mobile sports betting operator to go live in Maryland through a partnership with Gaming Innovation Group’s iGaming Cloud.

The launch follows licence approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC), and Crab Sports successful completion of a controlled demonstration of its online sports wagering platform.

Customers participated in live wagering as Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff ensured that Crab Sports complied with all required procedures, and that its systems functioned properly.

Crab Sports is the eleventh mobile sportsbook licensee to launch in Maryland, while there are currently ten retail sports wagering facilities live in the state.

The Commission said that additional mobile operators and retail locations are expected to launch in the near future.

For the fiscal year ended 30 June, sports wagering contributed $25.3 million to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

An additional $2.1 million in expired sports wagering prizes has been paid to the Maryland Problem Gambling Fund, which supports responsible gambling programs, including no-cost counseling for Maryland residents.