The Mill Adventure secures licence approval in Romania

22nd August 2023 9:00 am GMT
Evolution

Malta-headquartered iGaming platform provider The Mill Adventure is expanding its presence in Europe after securing a new supplier licence in Romania.

The Class 2 licence from Romania gambling regulator Oficiul National pentru Jocuri de Noroc (ONJN) enables The Mill Adventure to offer its iGaming platform and host operators in the region.

“Securing our Romanian license not only fortifies our foothold in the burgeoning European market but also demonstrates our competitive edge when it comes to keeping up and complying with the evolving regulatory frameworks around the globe,” said The Mill Adventure commercial director Bjørnar Heggernes.

“We look forward to introducing our flagship features SmartLobbies and Betpool to the market, as well as working with operators in designing products and experiences shaped around the iGaming needs of local players.”

The Romanian licence approval adds to The Mill Adventure’s platform certification in Georgia and newly-acquired B2B license in Sweden.

