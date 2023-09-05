Genius Sport granted provisional approval in Nebraska

Sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has been granted a provisional gaming licence by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.

The approval enables Genius Sports to provide its services to sportsbook partners statewide and brings the total number of licences held by Genius Sports in North America to 42.

“We are honoured that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has awarded Genius Sports its provisional gaming licence to enable sportsbooks to access our full suite of NFL products and media solutions ahead of the new NFL season,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke.

“As an increasing number of US states legalize sports betting, Genius Sports welcomes the opportunity to work with states like Nebraska, on providing sports fans with official sports data-powered solutions to power their sportsbooks.”

Retail-only sports betting was legalised in Nebraska in May 2021, with the first retail sportsbooks going live in June of this year.

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 1.20 per cent lower at $6.56 per share in New York Monday.