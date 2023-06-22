Nebraska to open first retail sportsbook at WarHorse Casino Lincoln

Nebraska is set for the opening of the state’s first retail sportsbook at the Kambi-powered WarHorse Casino Lincoln later today.

Nebraskans will have the opportunity to legally bet on sports for the first time from today (22 June) at WarHorse Casino Lincoln, with customers able to place wagers through 10 kiosks in the casino or the sportsbook window.

The new sportsbook follows an agreement with sports technology provider Kambi announced in May, and will followed by an additional launch at WarHorse Casino Omaha in 2024.

“Nebraskans have been asking for the opportunity to wager on sports since the ballot initiatives were passed in 2020,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, parent company of WarHorse Gaming. “We’re thrilled to be the first casino in the state to offer sports betting.”

The state’s regulations require sports wagers to be placed onsite, but bettors will be able to view odds, build and save wagers through the WarHorse mobile app.

Currently, state regulations do not allow for online wagering or bets on in-state college home games.

“Bettors will be able to place wagers on a wide variety of sports and events, much more than just the major sports,” added Morgan.

WarHorse Casino Lincoln is Nebraska’s first and largest casino, offering more than 400 slots, simulcast horse wagering from the top tracks in the nation, and soon Nebraska’s first sportsbook.