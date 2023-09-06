Betsson approved to launch Rizk brand in Serbia

Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Betsson has expanded its European footprint after securing a license in Serbia.

The approval enables the operator to launch its online casino offering in the market under its Rizk brand, which was acquired by Betsson in 2020 as part of Zecure Gaming.

The launch in Serbia expands the operator’s presence in the Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia (CEECA) region, which accounted for 43 per cent of Betsson’s revenue in the second quarter of 2023.

"Serbia is an exciting new market for our brand, Rizk. We’re eager to replicate our successes in other markets as we see tremendous potential and opportunities awaiting us there," said Zecure Gaming commercial director Andrew Valenzia. "Our team’s dedication and hard work have been key drivers of our achievements, and we’re prepared to bring the same level of energy to Serbia."

Betsson Group chief commercial officer Ronni Hartvig commented: "When I look at the performance of Zecure Gaming over the past years, I am genuinely impressed with the team’s outstanding achievements.

"They have revitalised the essence of the Rizk brand, rekindling its inherent fun and excitement, and expertly applied their knowledge to multiple markets. I look forward to seeing what they will manage to achieve in this new market."

Betsson president and CEO Pontus Lindwall added: "I am proud to welcome Serbia as yet another locally regulated market for Betsson. Our vision is to offer the best customer experience possible and through the brand Rizk we are now ready to deliver a best-in-class online casino offering in Serbia."

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS_B) were trading 1.49 per cent lower at SEK126.60 per share in Stockholm earlier Wednesday.