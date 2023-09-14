This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Vermont sees interest from five sportsbook operators

14th September 2023 9:29 am GMT
Vermont, Burlington
Playtech

Five sportsbook operators have applied for the six online sports betting licenses available in Vermont.

Vermont’s sports betting legislation was signed into law in June by Governor Phil Scott, giving the Department of Liquor and Lottery the authority to award licenses to a minimum of two and maximum of six online betting providers.

The five license applicants are Betfair Interactive US (FanDuel), BetMGM, Crown VT Gaming (DraftKings), FBG Enterprises Opco (Fanatics), and Penn Sports Interactive (Barstool/ESPN).

The final licensees will be selected using a scoring process based on a variety of criteria, including their responsible gaming plan and the level of tax they are willing to pay above the minimum 20 per cent rate.

With only five applications from well established operators, all are expected to be approved, although a few higher-rate tax proposals could swing that.

Vermont’s online-only sports betting market is expected to open on January 1, 2024.

