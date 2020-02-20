This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Login/Register
Quickspin
SBTECH
Optima

UK Gambling Commission follows Gibraltar in suspending Addison Global licence

20th February 2020 10:53 am GMT

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has confirmed the suspension of Addison Global’s licence in the United Kingdom.

Following the suspension of the operator’s Gibraltar licence late Wednesday, the UKGC said that it has commenced a review under sections 116 and 118 of the Gambling Act 2005.

The regulator has decided to suspend Addison Global’s operating licence while the review takes place. 

“We have decided to commence a review because we suspect that Addison Global Limited has breached a condition of the licence (section 120(1)(b) and is unsuitable to carry on the licensed activities (section 120(1)(d) of the Act),” said the UKGC. “We consider it appropriate to suspend the licence with immediate effect pending the conclusion of the review.

The licence suspension prohibits Addison Global from offering gambling services via its Moplay.co.uk site in the UK, but does not prevent the operator from returning any outstanding balances to customers.

The regulator has informed Addison Global that it expects clear messaging to its consumers regarding their accounts.

Betradar
Related Tags
Addison Global Gibraltar Licensing MoPlay UK Gambling Commission
Related Articles

Gibraltar suspends Addison Global’s MoPlay operator licence

New steering group to create global equality standards

DraftKings and Intralot lead New Hampshire sports betting race

The case for diversity

BetConstruct brings in Viktor Hoffmann to expand VBET brand

Red Tiger secures license approval in Gibraltar

Nektan rolls out titles with Addison Global’s MoPlay

MoPlay signs betting partnership with Hertha BSC in Germany

MoPlay secures sleeve sponsorship deal with Watford FC

Addison Global’s MoPlay signs Manchester United betting partnership

SBTech powers launch of Addison Global’s first brand MoPlay.co.uk

Skywind Group
Pragmatic Solutions
Finnplay
NSOFT
SG Reimagine
Greentube
Playtech
SBTECH
Optima