UK Gambling Commission follows Gibraltar in suspending Addison Global licence

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has confirmed the suspension of Addison Global’s licence in the United Kingdom.

Following the suspension of the operator’s Gibraltar licence late Wednesday, the UKGC said that it has commenced a review under sections 116 and 118 of the Gambling Act 2005.

The regulator has decided to suspend Addison Global’s operating licence while the review takes place.

“We have decided to commence a review because we suspect that Addison Global Limited has breached a condition of the licence (section 120(1)(b) and is unsuitable to carry on the licensed activities (section 120(1)(d) of the Act),” said the UKGC. “We consider it appropriate to suspend the licence with immediate effect pending the conclusion of the review.

The licence suspension prohibits Addison Global from offering gambling services via its Moplay.co.uk site in the UK, but does not prevent the operator from returning any outstanding balances to customers.

The regulator has informed Addison Global that it expects clear messaging to its consumers regarding their accounts.