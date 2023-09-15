RiskCherry to provide UK games certification with Gambling Commission approval

Malta-based testing lab RiskCherry has secured Gambling Commission approval to provide its services in the United Kingdom.

The licence approval allows RiskCherry to inspect and certify video slots and associated gaming content for UK studios and represents a significant milestone in the company’s expansion.

“Our UKGC approval marks a pivotal moment for RiskCherry as we continually expand our footprint in critical regulated markets,” said Mihael Mladenov, COO of RiskCherry. “By simplifying the certification process, we are uniquely positioned to help our clients scale their operations efficiently.”

RiskCherry is already certified to provide its services in markets including Gibraltar, Denmark, Malta, Spain, Sweden and the Canadian province of Ontario. The company is also targeting growth in North and South America.