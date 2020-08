The Netherlands government has submitted its proposed Remote Gambling Regulations to the European Commission for approval.

The secondary regulations cover the implementation of the Remote Gambling Act and Remote Gambling Order, which were submitted for EC approval in July.

The regulations will govern remote gambling licensing and operations, including separation of funds, licensee’s integrity and anti-match fixing policies, bonusing, consumer complaints procedures, remote gambling systems and testing, and reports and record keeping.

They also introduce amendments to the [...]