Sweden’s social security minister Ardalan Shekarabi has unveiled proposals to tighten restrictions on commercial gambling operators and to use supplier permits as a means of combating unlicensed gambling.

The proposals follow a two-year investigation into Swedish gambling regulations by the Gambling Market Investigation Board (Spelmarknadsutredningen) led by former member of parliament Anna-Lena Sörenson.

“It has been a complex assignment that has touched on a large number of different issues linked to the gaming regulation, which in some [...]