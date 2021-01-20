Opening of Dutch online gambling market delayed by one month

Netherlands gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has been forced to once again delay the opening of the regulated Dutch gambling market.

With the opening of the market already delayed as a result of COVID-19, the Remote Gaming Act is now expected to enter into force on 1 April, one month later than previously announced.

As a result, the opening of the regulated market is now slated for 1 October, six months after the start of the licensing process.

“Although the implementation is being tackled energetically by all involved, it is now clear that a careful implementation will require a little more time,” said the Dutch government in a statement.

The Remote Gaming Act will regulate online casino games in the Netherlands for the first time and aims to prevent gambling addiction, combat gambling-related fraud and crime, as well as protect players.