This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Netherlands confirms new launch date for regulated iGaming market

8th September 2020 7:56 am GMT
Netherlands
Sportradar

Netherlands gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has confirmed a two-month delay to the opening of the regulated Dutch gambling market.

As first reported by Gaming Intelligence, Dutch lawmakers voted in June to delay the opening of the market to give all parties time to “overcome the shock of the COVID-19 crisis”, with a separate motion to extend the cooling off period for recent unlicensed providers, in line with the delayed market opening, also adopted.

The confirmation delays the start of the licensing process by two months to 1 March 2021, with the opening of the regulated market now slated for 1 September, six months after the start of the licensing process.

Minister for Legal Protection Sander Dekker also confirmed this week that the central exclusion register for games of chance will come into operation on 1 September for both land-based and online gambling operations.

Related Tags
Kansspelautoriteit Licensing Netherlands
Related Videos
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Spearhead Studios, Play’n GO and more

Netherlands submits remote gambling regulations for EC approval

Intralot wins sports betting platform deal with Nederlandse Loterij

Netherlands amends Gambling Act and unveils iGaming regulations

Netherlands ends online bingo toleration

Netherlands lawmakers approve motion to delay market opening

Netherlands releases technical requirements for online gambling monitoring

Netherlands prohibits gambling advertising before 9pm

IBIA signs cooperation deal with Dutch iGaming association SSV

Netherlands gaming operators prepare for July 1 reopening

Reflex Gaming joins Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme

Aspire Global benefits from Pariplay contribution in Q1

Intralot sees full year revenue drop to €720.6m in 2019

Stakelogic unveils new European headquarters in Malta

Intralot initiates strategic review as COVID-19 hits revenue

Every Matrix
Skywind
Greentube
Pragmatic Play
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic