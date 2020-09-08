Netherlands confirms new launch date for regulated iGaming market

Netherlands gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has confirmed a two-month delay to the opening of the regulated Dutch gambling market.

As first reported by Gaming Intelligence, Dutch lawmakers voted in June to delay the opening of the market to give all parties time to “overcome the shock of the COVID-19 crisis”, with a separate motion to extend the cooling off period for recent unlicensed providers, in line with the delayed market opening, also adopted.

The confirmation delays the start of the licensing process by two months to 1 March 2021, with the opening of the regulated market now slated for 1 September, six months after the start of the licensing process.

Minister for Legal Protection Sander Dekker also confirmed this week that the central exclusion register for games of chance will come into operation on 1 September for both land-based and online gambling operations.