Virginia’s permanent casino gaming regulations secured Lottery Board approval Wednesday and will now be submitted to Governor Ralph Northam for further approval, ahead of a 60-day public comment period.

The permanent regulations build on the emergency casino regulations approved by the Virginia Lottery Board in February and apply to the four proposed land-based casinos in Bristol (Hard Rock), Danville (Caesars), Norfolk (Pamunkey Tribe) and Portsmouth (Rivers Casino), as well as a fifth proposed casino in the [...]