Casinos in Nevada will be reintroducing mask mandates after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance for areas of substantial or high transmission of Covid-19.

The CDC guidance was updated Tuesday, prompting Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak to issue an emergency directive which requires gaming licensees in affected counties to ensure that all employees, patrons, and guests properly utilise face coverings from 12:01am on Friday, July 30, 2021.

The affected counties currently include Carson [...]