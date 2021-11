The Seminole Tribe of Florida looks set to appeal the District of Columbia court decision that ordered sports betting in the tribe’s home state of Florida to cease operations.

The appeal follows US District Judge Dabney Friedrich’s ruling that the new gaming compact agreed between the Florida secretary of the interior Deb Haaland and the Seminole Tribe violates the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA).

In her judgment, Judge Friedrich wrote: “The Compact violates IGRA by authorizing gaming [...]