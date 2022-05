The state government of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) plans to introduce a central monitoring system and lower stake limits on poker machines in a bid to reduce gambling harm.

The ACT government plans to introduce a AUD$5 bet limit and $100 credit limit for poker machines, with minister for gaming Shane Rattenbury releasing a discussion paper on Friday for community consultation.

“The ACT Government has an ambitious program of reducing harm from poker machines, while supporting [...]