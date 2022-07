All “high-risk” online gambling sponsorship agreements will be prohibited in the Netherlands under an amendment proposed by the minister for legal protection, Franc Weerwind.

Licensed providers of high-risk games in the regulated Netherlands online gaming market are already facing a ban on untargeted advertising from next year, with Weerwind’s proposed amendment extending the ban to include sponsorship agreements.

High-risk games include sports and horse race betting, online gaming, land-based casino gaming and instant lottery products.

“Today we have [...]