Swedish Gaming Act amendment aims to authorise additional data processing

The government of Sweden has proposed changes to the country’s gambling legislation to allow operators to process additional personal player information.

The proposal aims to amend the Gaming Act to establish a right for operators to process personal information for the purpose of reducing the negative consequences of gambling, in line with existing Duty of Care requirements.

The amendment does not give operators access to any additional player information but does allow them to process information provided by a player for responsible gambling purposes.

This type of data processing is permissible under EU law, although only when authorised by national legislation.

“The proposed changes mean that the right to process personal data is established directly in the Gaming Act and that the licensees' personal data processing in these respects will be compatible with the EU's data protection regulation,” the proposal states.

“The proposal only involves expanded opportunities to process personal data and does not entail any new information for the license holders.”

If approved by parliament, the amendment will come into force on January 1, 2024.