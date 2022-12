Germany’s state gambling regulators have concluded their final meeting ahead of the transfer of powers to the new national gambling regulator on 1 January.

Members of the gaming college met for the final time in Halle Tuesday (13 December) to symbolically hand over their gambling files to the new joint gaming authority (GGL), which will assume responsibility for regulating the German online gambling market in the new year.

“With this step, an important milestone of the State [...]