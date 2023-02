New York Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. has introduced a new bill to authorise online casino gambling in New York State.

The bill would amend the state’s racing, pari-mutuel wagering and breeding law, and allow for up to three ten-year iGaming licenses to be awarded by a competitive bidding process conducted by the New York State Gaming Commission.

Qualified operators include the state’s destination resort casinos; video lottery terminal (VLT) facilities that conduct horse racing (racinos); Indian Tribes [...]