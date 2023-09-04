UAE establishes first gaming regulator

The United Arab Emirates has established its first federal gambling regulator as the country prepares to introduce commercial gaming and a national lottery.

The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is tasked with introducing a world-leading regulatory framework for the country’s first national lottery, as well as the region's first casino in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The GCGRA will be led by Kevin Mullally, former VP of government relations and general counsel at Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), who also previously served as executive director of the Missouri Gaming Commission from 2000 to 2006.

“I am delighted to have been appointed as the inaugural CEO of the GCGRA,” said Mullally. “With my experienced colleagues, I look forward to establishing a robust regulatory body and framework for the UAE’s lottery and gaming industry.”

The new gambling regulator’s board of directors will be chaired by Jim Murren, former MGM Resorts chief executive and co-founder of Acies Investments.

“I am delighted at the appointment of Kevin Mullally,” said Murren. “He brings unparalleled category experience and will be invaluable in creating a fit-for-purpose regulatory framework for the UAE.”

The UAE’s first casino, the $3.9 billion Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort, is expected to open in early 2027.