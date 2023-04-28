Wynn unveils vision for new $3.9bn resort on Al Marjan Island

Wynn Resorts has revealed the name of its new $3.9 billion integrated resort in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which will be known as Wynn Al Marjan Island.

The company’s first-ever beachfront resort, developed with local partners Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding, is inspired by the seascape of Al Marjan Island, a group of four islands.

Overlooking the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, Wynn Al Marjan Island rises more than 1,000 feet above the sea, and marks Wynn’s first project in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region.

The project will pave the way for the accelerated growth of allied business sectors, with foundation construction work beginning onsite earlier this year. It will include a gaming area and a hotel with more than 1,000 rooms, and is the largest-of-its-kind foreign direct investment in Ras Al Khaimah.

“We have spent the past year meticulously programming and concepting Wynn Al Marjan Island, carefully considering its unique location," said Wynn Resorts CEO Craig Billings. “I am incredibly proud of our design and development team's ability to impart our legacy of rich, thoughtful design into a sun-soaked beachside resort that will delight customers, new and old. We look forward to opening Wynn Al Marjan Island in early 2027.”

Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) closed 0.70 per cent higher at $110.22 per share in New York Thursday.