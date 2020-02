William Hill-owned Mr Green has been handed a £3m penalty package by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) for failing to have effective procedures in place to protect consumers and prevent money laundering.

The UKGC issued the penalty for systemic failings in respect of the operator’s social responsibility and anti-money laundering (AML) controls, which affected a significant number of customers across its online casinos, following a compliance assessment in July 2018.

The investigation found that the [...]