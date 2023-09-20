This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution

MrQ.com agrees £690k settlement with Gambling Commission

20th September 2023 10:51 am GMT
Gambling Commission
Pragmatic Solutions

MrQ.com operator Lindar Media has agreed to pay £690,947 in lieu of a financial penalty after an investigation by Britain’s Gambling Commission revealed social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures.

Following a compliance assessment conducted in September 2022, the regulatory review found failings in Lindar Media’s processes aimed at preventing money laundering (ML) and protecting individuals from being harmed or exploited by gambling.

Officials found that, between July 2021 and September 2022, the operator failed to comply with a number of Licence Conditions and Codes of Practice (LCCP).

This included failings in Lindar Media’s implementation of its AML policies, procedures and controls; deficiencies in its responsible gambling policies, procedures, controls and practices; and weaknesses in its reporting arrangements in respect of key events.

In addition, the person responsible for the licensee’s gambling regulatory compliance function (head of regulatory compliance) occupied other management posts without the Commission’s approval, while the operator was also found to have failed to comply with advertising codes after featuring cartoon imagery with particular appeal to children.

Finally, the company failed to make an annual financial contribution to an organisation which supports research, prevention and treatment for those harmed by gambling during the 2021 financial year.

The regulatory settlement consists of a payment of £690,947 in lieu of a financial penalty, which includes a divestment of £50,947. The money will be directed for socially responsible purposes.

Related Tags
AML Casino Finance Gambling Commission iGaming Lindar Media MrQ.com Responsible Gambling Slots Sports Betting United Kingdom
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Greece adds more than 1,000 domains to iGaming blacklist

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Greentube and more

GI Games Integrations: Oryx Gaming, 1X2 Network, Playson and more

GI Games Round-up: Caleta Gaming, Push Gaming, Booongo and more

GI Games Integrations: Oryx Gaming, Hacksaw Gaming, LiveG24 and more

Relax Gaming agrees new content deal with Lindar Media’s MrQ.com

GI Games Integrations: Scientific Games, BF Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Red Tiger, Skywind, Booming Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Oryx Gaming, Playson and Blueprint Gaming

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Pragmatic, Leander and Highlight Games

Lindar Media launches latest casino brand MiamiJackpots.com

Playtech’s Eyecon agrees content supply deal with MrQ

Income Access launches affiliate platforms for MrQ and Safaribet Kenya

Lindar Media goes live with Income Access-powered affiliate programme

Digitain
Betsoft
ImagineLive
Greentube
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
galaxsys
Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution