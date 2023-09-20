MrQ.com agrees £690k settlement with Gambling Commission

MrQ.com operator Lindar Media has agreed to pay £690,947 in lieu of a financial penalty after an investigation by Britain’s Gambling Commission revealed social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures.

Following a compliance assessment conducted in September 2022, the regulatory review found failings in Lindar Media’s processes aimed at preventing money laundering (ML) and protecting individuals from being harmed or exploited by gambling.

Officials found that, between July 2021 and September 2022, the operator failed to comply with a number of Licence Conditions and Codes of Practice (LCCP).

This included failings in Lindar Media’s implementation of its AML policies, procedures and controls; deficiencies in its responsible gambling policies, procedures, controls and practices; and weaknesses in its reporting arrangements in respect of key events.

In addition, the person responsible for the licensee’s gambling regulatory compliance function (head of regulatory compliance) occupied other management posts without the Commission’s approval, while the operator was also found to have failed to comply with advertising codes after featuring cartoon imagery with particular appeal to children.

Finally, the company failed to make an annual financial contribution to an organisation which supports research, prevention and treatment for those harmed by gambling during the 2021 financial year.

The regulatory settlement consists of a payment of £690,947 in lieu of a financial penalty, which includes a divestment of £50,947. The money will be directed for socially responsible purposes.