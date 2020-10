The Hague District Court has sided with Netherlands gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) in its long running battle against loot boxes.

The case concerns the availability of ‘packs’ or loot boxes in the popular FIFA video game, where players purchase a loot box without the ability to determine or influence its contents. These contents are often items of value which can then be traded by players.

This constitutes a form of gambling for the KSA and prompted the [...]