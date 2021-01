US lotteries and gaming operators are celebrating the decision of the First Circuit Court of Appeals, which on Wednesday upheld the 2019 ruling by the US District Court of New Hampshire regarding the applicability of the Wire Act to online gaming and lottery sales.

The New Hampshire court issued a ruling in July 2019 in favour of the New Hampshire Lottery, finding that the Wire Act of 1961 only prohibits the inter-state transmission of sports bets [...]