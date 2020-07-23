IWG launches first eInstant game with New Hampshire Lottery

IWG has launched its first online instant win game on New Hampshire Lottery’s NeoPollard-powered iLottery platform.

After securing a new supply deal with the lottery in May, IWG has rolled out New Hampshire Cash Expander, a localized title developed in collaboration with the New Hampshire Lottery that features the supplier’s popular Cash Expander mechanic.

New Hampshire Cash Expander is built on IWG’s match three cluster mechanic, which awards prizes when three of the same blocks are clustered together. Clustered blocks burst and additional blocks fall to fill the board, potentially creating additional wins.

The instant win game has been designed specifically for the New Hampshire Lottery’s player base in the Granite State, and follows the launch of localized eInstant games for the Michigan Lottery and Pennsylvania Lottery.

In addition to Cash Expander, the New Hampshire Lottery plans to offer a full set of games from IWG.

“It’s so important that we work closely with the New Hampshire Lottery to optimize the games for its market, and New Hampshire Cash Expander is a perfect example of that,” said IWG CEO Rhydian Fisher. “The New Hampshire Lottery did a tremendous job of allowing us to leverage the game’s previous success, while making it its own and customized for its players.”

New Hampshire Lottery executive director Charlie McIntyre commented: “One of the many qualities that IWG brings to the table is offering custom content specifically for lotteries.

“New Hampshire Cash Expander is our first localized game for players here in the Granite State, and we know it will be hugely popular. We’re excited to be launching additional content from IWG for years to come.”