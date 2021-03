Sports betting operator Action247 has had its Tennessee operating license suspended indefinitely due to concerns about the adequacy of the company’s internal controls.

The license suspension was handed down on Friday (March 19) at an emergency meeting of the Tennessee Lottery’s Sports Wagering Committee after Action247 self-reported a number of violations.

The company notified 23 separate incidents to the Tennessee Lottery on March 17, more than a week after the incidents occurred, with one example showing that [...]