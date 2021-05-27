This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

UEFA fines Zlatan Ibrahimović and AC Milan over Bethard ownership

27th May 2021 10:31 am GMT

European football governing body UEFA has issued a €50,000 fine to Swedish professional footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović for having a financial interest in Malta-based sports betting operator Bethard.

Following an investigation, the UEFA Appeals Body said that Ibrahimović had violated Article 12(2)(b) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) for having a financial interest in a betting company.

The chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body also issued Ibrahimović with a directive aimed at ceasing the player’s association with the operator.

The UEFA Appeals Body also issued a warning and €25,000 fine to Ibrahimović’s club AC Milan for violating its regulations.

Ibrahimovic was announced as a brand ambassador for Bethard in March 2018 and is said to own a 10 per cent stake in the operator, which is in the process of being acquired by Esports Entertainment Group.

