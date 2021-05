New York-listed Esports Entertainment Group has continued its recent M&A spree with an agreement to acquire Gameday Group-owned sports betting and iGaming operator Bethard Group.

Under the terms of the agreement, Esports Entertainment will pay €16m in cash for the business, alongside a 12 per cent share of net gaming revenue over the next two years.

Founded in 2012, Malta-based Bethard offers online sports betting and casino games under licenses in Sweden and Spain and generated net [...]