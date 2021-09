Lottery betting and iGaming operator Lottoland has been handed a financial penalty and warning, and had conditions attached to its British licence, due to social responsibility and money laundering failures.

Lottoland.co.uk operator EU Lotto must pay a £760,000 fine and undergo extensive independent auditing as a result of the findings of an investigation by the Gambling Commission.

The investigation found that EU Lotto had failed to meet social responsibility requirements, including neglecting to take into account the [...]