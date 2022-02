Flutter Entertainment’s Australian sports betting brand Sportsbet has been handed a AUD$2.5m penalty for breaching Australian spam laws with its text and email marketing messages.

Alongside the penalty from the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), Sportsbet has also agreed to refund approximately $1.2m to consumers who lost money on bets associated with the spam marketing.

The penalty relates to more than 150,000 marketing text messages and emails that were sent to over 37,000 consumers who had [...]