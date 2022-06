The Federal Court of Switzerland has upheld the legality of blocking access to unlicensed online gambling websites.

The judgment was issued in May and published by the Federal Court on June 28.

It upholds the Intercantonal Gambling Supervisory Authority’s right to use DNS blocking to prevent Swiss players from accessing gambling websites that do not hold a local licence, while rejecting an appeal by three operators who argued that DNS blocking breached their rights under European law.

In [...]