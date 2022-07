Sweden’s gambling regulator will receive SEK44.1m (€4.15m) in penalty fees from eight operators who failed to prevent betting on sporting events which involved players under the age of 18.

The penalties relate to the early days of Sweden’s regulated iGaming market in 2019 and follow the fines issued to three operators earlier this month.

All 11 cases relate to 2019, with the eight fines announced this week applying to Zecure Gaming (SEK3m), Snabbare (SEK8m), Polar (SEK0.6m), Hajper [...]