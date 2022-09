Gibraltar-based online gambling operator Petfre, operator of the Betfred.com and oddsking.com brands, has been fined £2.87m by Britain’s Gambling Commission.

The financial penalty and official warning follow a review by the Gambling Commission, which found that the operator failed to comply with anti-money laundering legislation and social responsibility code of practice between October 2019 and December 2020.

During that time, one customer was allowed to lose £70,000 over a 10-hour period within a day of opening their [...]