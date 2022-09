The Danish Gambling Authority (DGA) has blacklisted a further 83 online gambling domains for targeting players in Denmark without a local licence.

The DGA secured court approval to block the domains last week, with the court decision marking the largest number of domains to have been approved for blacklisting since 2012, when the Danish gambling market was first partially liberalised.

This compares to the 55 gambling domains approved for blacklisting in 2021 and takes the total number [...]