Svenksa Spel’s televised Keno and Lotto draws have been deemed to be a form of advertising by Sweden’s media authority.

Svenska Spel paid for the Keno and Lotto programs and also paid TV4 an additional compensation for airing the programs, which the broadcaster described as a sponsorship agreement.

This prompted a complaint by Swedish online gaming association BOS (Branschföreningen för Onlinespel), which argued that the programs should be considered to be advertising.

In a decision published Monday (Jan. [...]