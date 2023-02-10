Netherlands gambling regulator fines two illegal operators

Netherlands gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has handed fines totalling €1.8 million to two unlicensed online gaming operators.

Curaçao-based Equinox Dynamic and Slovakia’s Domiseda and Partners have each been fined €900,000 for accepting players from the Netherlands without authorisation, and for failing to verify the age of players.

The fine for both companies relates to the website orientxpresscasino.com, which appears on numerous European blacklists.

The KSA is currently prioritising the fight against unlicensed online gambling in the Netherlands and recently fined Malta-based Shark77 €900,000 for unlicensed gambling.