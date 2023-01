Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has imposed a €900,000 fine on Malta-licensed operator Shark77 for offering online gambling in the country without a licence.

Following an investigation by the regulator, which began in December 2021, the KSA found that Shark77’s 18bet.com site offered online casino games and sports betting to players in the Netherlands, without any technical measures being implemented to prevent Dutch players from accessing the games.

The website was accessible from a Dutch IP address [...]