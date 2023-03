Gibraltar’s Gambling Division has agreed a £71,000 settlement with an online gaming operator for anti-money laundering and responsible gambling failures.

The Gibraltar gambling regulator has not disclosed the identity of the operator and has agreed the settlement in lieu of a financial penalty.

The settlement follows an anti-money laundering (AML) site visit which uncovered two cases of “isolated control failings”.

One case involved a player returning to gambling after a substantial break who spent a considerable sum in [...]