Kayo breaches gambling advertising rules

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has issued a formal warning to sports streaming service Kayo for infringing the country’s gambling advertising regulations during the 2022 Australian Football League (AFL) .

An investigation by the ACMA found that gambling promotions were streamed on the Kayo service during the Fremantle vs. Collingwood match within five minutes before play and during scheduled breaks.

Australia’s gambling advertising rules state that advertisments must not be streamed during live sports events between 5am and 8:30pm, including the five minutes before and after a match.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said audiences expect streaming platforms to show live sports in accordance with the rules.

“Gambling advertising during live sport is a major concern for Australians. Families want to watch live sport without needing to worry that children may come to think of gambling as a part of the game,” she said. “Streaming services need to comply with the rules in the same way traditional television broadcasters do.”

Kayo has since introduced live production testing and technical enhancements to the processes and software it uses to schedule advertising. Senior management will also have to review and sign off on future system changes that may affect the streaming platform’s compliance with the rules.